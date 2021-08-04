Left Menu

Finnish insurer Sampo's Q2 profit beats forecasts

Sampo said the combined ratio for its property and casualty insurance rose 2 percentage points to 80.7% in April-June, beating the mean estimate of 81%.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2021 12:39 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 12:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Finnish financial group Sampo on Wednesday reported a bigger-than-expected rise in second-quarter pretax profit boosted by the strong performance of its core insurance operations and gains from investment markets.

The pan-Nordic insurer reported a pretax profit of 710 million euros ($842.8 million) compared with 407 million a year ago, beating the 643.8 million expected by analysts, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. Sampo said the combined ratio for its property and casualty insurance rose 2 percentage points to 80.7% in April-June, beating the mean estimate of 81%. A ratio below 100 means the insurer earns more in premiums than it pays out in claims.

Sampo currently owns an 11.9% stake in the lender Nordea after selling some of its holdings earlier this year, and CEO Torbjörn Magnusson said Sampo was committed to materially reducing its Nordea holding by September 2022. "As our balance sheet ex-Nordea strengthens, we will look to deploy proceeds from potential future Nordea disposals into bolt-on acquisitions in P&C insurance or return these to shareholders," Magnusson said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8424 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

