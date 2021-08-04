Left Menu

Nomura donates additional $1 million to Covid-19 relief in India

Nomura Holdings Inc said on Wednesday it has donated one million dollars (about Rs 7.5 crore) in matched employee donations to support Covid-19 relief and recovery efforts in India.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 04-08-2021 12:28 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 12:28 IST
The funds will be used to provide immediate care for critical patients. Image Credit: ANI
Nomura Holdings Inc said on Wednesday it has donated one million dollars (about Rs 7.5 crore) in matched employee donations to support Covid-19 relief and recovery efforts in India. This follows an initial donation of two million dollars made to Habitat for Humanity and United Way Bengaluru, which was announced on May 4.

In addition to these two organisations, the additional funds have been donated to Yuva Unstoppable, Doctors Without Borders and British Asian Trust. The funds will be used to provide immediate care, including oxygen support for critical patients, hygiene kits and packages of daily essentials.

Nomura is a global financial services group with an integrated network spanning over 30 countries. It has three business divisions: retail, wholesale (global markets and investment banking), and investment management. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

