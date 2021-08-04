Nishant Mishra accepted into Forbes Agency Council

Forbes Agency Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for Executives in Successful Public Relations, Media Strategy, Creative, and Advertising Agencies NEW DELHI, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nishant Mishra, Co-Founder, The Higher Pitch, an experience consulting company, has been accepted into Forbes Agency Council, an invitation-only community for owners of and executives in successful public relations, media strategy, creative, and advertising agencies.

Nishant Mishra was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

''We are honored to welcome Nishant Mishra into the community,'' said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Agency Council. ''Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.'' As an accepted member of the Council, Nishant Mishra has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Nishant will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Nishant will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

Commenting on the occasion Nishant Mishra, Co-Founder, The Higher Pitch said, ''The future of Customer Experience lies in collaboration and idea exchange. I am pleased to be inducted into the Forbes Agency Council, and I look forward to exchanging best practices and learnings with my peers across the globe. The Higher Pitch is at an interesting point of growth, working at the intersection of marketing and technology. As part of the Council, I would be keen to see how we can do better as well as add value to the Chapter's objectives.'' ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS: Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

For more information about Forbes Agency Council, visit forbesagencycouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

ABOUT THE HIGHER PITCH: The Higher Pitch is a customer experience consulting company that differentiates global brands blending marketing and technology. The company offers brand transformation services, digital and demand engineering solutions, and persona-driven user experience programs. Founded in 2016, The Higher Pitch partners with Fortune 500 companies, blue-chip technology brands, and mid-cap companies globally. The company has over 100 employees across Delhi, NOIDA, and Bangalore. For more information, visit www.thehigherpitch.com Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1588050/Nishant_Mishra.jpg PWR PWR

