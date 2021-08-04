Left Menu

Tech startup Aartas launches medical co-working space for doctors

Aartas has launched Clinishare, a medical co-working tech startup built on principle of shared economy, offering doctors the space, staff and technology helping them deliver hassle-free care.

Aartas has launched Clinishare, a medical co-working tech startup built on principle of shared economy, offering doctors the space, staff and technology helping them deliver hassle-free care. The startup has raised Rs 37 crore in the first phase funding round led by QRG Holdings, the promoter of fast moving electrical goods (FMEG) manufacturer Havells India.

Aartas Clinishare will use the capital to create a parallel healthcare ecosystem where doctors practice their 'idea of care' that works best for their patients. The startup envisions to create 100 smart multi-speciality clinics in India which operates on technology. The flagship location is recently launched in New Delhi.

Dr Ankur and Dr Ayush Sharma, Founders of Aartas Clinishare, said the Indian healthcare industry has witnessed exceptional transformation in the recent times and is embracing technology like never before. "With the launch of Clinishare, our purpose is to leverage technology in helping make doctors more independent and empower them to give their best care, provide them an alternative ecosystem that is free of corporate pressures, at the same time still be part of something greater than themselves," they said.

"With CliniShare, we are working to bring patients and doctors together in a whole new way. We have woven technology into the very fabric of our spaces to make each step of patients care journey easier and seamless." Aartas Clinishare encourages the doctors to continue with their private practice. The startup provides solution by building clinics that adapt to the technological advancements, bridging the gap between physical clinic and digital platforms, providing a seamless experience for doctors and patients. (ANI)

