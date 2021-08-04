Two dead after trains collide in Czech Republic - news agency CTK
Reuters | Prague | Updated: 04-08-2021 13:01 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 13:01 IST
- Country:
- Czech Republic
Two people died, seven were in critical condition and 31 others suffered injuries in a collision between two passenger trains near the western Czech town of Domazlice, Czech news agency CTK reported on Wednesday.
Czech transport Minister Karel Havlicek said on Twitter one of the trains involved was the Ex 351, which according to Czech Railways website is a fast train from Munich to Prague.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Czech beach volleyball coach tests positive for COVID-19 at Olympic Village
Olympics-Czech beach volleyball trainer tests positive for COVID-19, third case in team
Olympics-Czech beach volleyball player, cyclist COVID-positive, team launches investigation
COVID at Olympics: Dutch Taekwondo player, Czech beach volleyball player out; Tokyo logs 1979 cases
Entertainment News Roundup: Dog days: Czech canine film stars hit the red carpet - and new shelter; Amy Winehouse remembered in a new film marking 10 years since the death and more