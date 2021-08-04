Two dead after trains collide in Czech Republic - news agency CTK

Two people died, seven were in critical condition and 31 others suffered injuries in a collision between two passenger trains near the western Czech town of Domazlice, Czech news agency CTK reported on Wednesday.

Czech transport Minister Karel Havlicek said on Twitter one of the trains involved was the Ex 351, which according to Czech Railways website is a fast train from Munich to Prague.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)