Belarusian athlete will arrive in Warsaw later on Wednesday, opposition politician says
Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya will arrive in Warsaw later on Wednesday, Poland-based Belarusian opposition politician Pavel Latushko said, after she boarded a flight to Vienna from Tokyo. "Krystsina Tsimanouskaya had to change her flight to Warsaw. She will arrive to Warsaw today later. We will keep you updated," Latushko wrote on Twitter
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 04-08-2021 13:12 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 13:12 IST
Poland
- Poland
