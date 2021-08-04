Quazigund-Banihal tunnel opens to traffic for trial: Gadkari
The 8.5 km tunnel between Quazigund and Banihal, which will reduce travel time between Jammu and Srinagar by about 1.5 hours and 16 km, has been opened to traffic for trial, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday.
The Road Transport and Highways Minister in a tweet said that, built at 5,800 feet above sea level, the tunnel will replace Jawahar tunnel and will provide all weather connectivity.
''...The 8.5 km tunnel between Quazigund and Banihal has been completed and open to traffic for trial,'' he said.
Gadkari added that it will reduce travel time between Jammu and Srinagar by about 1.5 hours and 16 km.
