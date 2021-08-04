Left Menu

Quazigund-Banihal tunnel opens to traffic for trial: Gadkari

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2021 13:29 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 13:29 IST
Quazigund-Banihal tunnel opens to traffic for trial: Gadkari
  • Country:
  • India

The 8.5 km tunnel between Quazigund and Banihal, which will reduce travel time between Jammu and Srinagar by about 1.5 hours and 16 km, has been opened to traffic for trial, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday.

The Road Transport and Highways Minister in a tweet said that, built at 5,800 feet above sea level, the tunnel will replace Jawahar tunnel and will provide all weather connectivity.

''...The 8.5 km tunnel between Quazigund and Banihal has been completed and open to traffic for trial,'' he said.

Gadkari added that it will reduce travel time between Jammu and Srinagar by about 1.5 hours and 16 km.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
2
Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

 Bolivia
3
Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts shadow

Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts s...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station and more

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021