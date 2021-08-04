Left Menu

Maha: Raigad Lok Adalat settles 34,568 cases in one year

PTI | Alibaug | Updated: 04-08-2021 13:56 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 13:56 IST
The ‘Lok Adalat’ in Maharashtra's Raigad district has settled 34,568 cases amicably in the last one year and sanctioned compensation to the tune of over Rs 16.91 crore, an official said on Wednesday.

Of the 34,586 cases, 33,220 were heard by the court and 1,438 were pending cases that were resolved, the official said, adding that the total settlement amount in all these cases was over Rs 16.91 crore. At least 73 accident claims were settled and a compensation worth over Rs 2.69 crore were made in these cases, he said.

With this, Raigad district has been ranked second in the state in hearing and settling cases in the Lok Adalat, it was stated.

