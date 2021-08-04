Left Menu

2 passenger trains collide in Czech Republic, killing 2

Two passenger trains collided in the southwest of the Czech Republic on Wednesday, killing two people and injuring dozens of passengers.Police said the crash occurred shortly after 8 a.m. Dozens of people were injured, five of them seriously, the Fire Rescue Service of the Plzen region said in a statement.

PTI | Prague | Updated: 04-08-2021 14:33 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 14:13 IST
2 passenger trains collide in Czech Republic, killing 2
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Czech Republic

Two passenger trains collided in the southwest of the Czech Republic on Wednesday, killing two people and injuring dozens of passengers.

Police said the crash occurred shortly after 8 a.m. (0600 GMT) in the town of Milavce.

Czech Railways said an international high-speed train that connects the western Czech city of Plzen with Munich in Germany and a local passenger train were involved in the collision.

The regional fire department said at least two people have died. Dozens of people were injured, five of them seriously, the Fire Rescue Service of the Plzen region said in a statement. Four helicopters were transporting the injured to nearby hospitals. Czech Transport Minister Karel Havlicek said human error likely caused the crash. He said the driver of the high-speed train had failed to stop at a designated location. "The situation is serious," said Havlicek, who was heading to the site.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
2
Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

 Bolivia
3
Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts shadow

Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts s...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station and more

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021