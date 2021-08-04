Left Menu

India's first indigenous aircraft carrier begins sea trial

The warship will have a fleet of Mig-29K fighter jets and Ka-31 helicopters.India currently has only one aircraft carrier -- INS Vikramaditya.The Indian Navy has been focusing on significantly bolstering its overall capabilities in view of Chinas growing efforts to increase its military presence in the Indian Ocean Region.The Indian Ocean, considered the backyard of the Indian Navy, is critical to the countrys strategic interests.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2021 14:32 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 14:32 IST
India's first indigenous aircraft carrier begins sea trial
  • Country:
  • India

The much-awaited sea trials of India's first indigenous aircraft carrier (IAC) Vikrant, the largest and most complex warship built in the country, began on Wednesday, a development described as ''historic'' by the Indian Navy.

With the launch of the sea trials of the aircraft carrier, India has joined a select group of countries having niche capability to indigenously design, build and integrate a state-of-the-art aircraft carrier, the Navy said.

The 40,000-tonne aircraft carrier set off on its maiden sea trials, 50 years after its namesake played a major role in the 1971 war.

The aircraft carrier, built at a cost of around Rs 23,000 crore, is expected to be commissioned into the Indian Navy in the second half of next year after it completes the aviation trials. ''It is a proud and historic day for India as the reincarnated Vikrant (IAC) sails for her maiden sea trials today in the 50th year of her illustrious predecessor's key role in the victory in the 1971 war,'' Indian Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said.

He said it is the largest and most complex warship ever to be designed and built in India.

''A proud and historical moment in our quest for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) and 'Make in India' initiative,'' he said.

''With the building of indigenous aircraft carrier, India joins a select group of nations having niche capability to indigenously design, build and integrate a state-of-the-art aircraft carrier,'' Commander Madhwal said. The aircraft carrier is around 262 metres long and 62 metres wide, and has been built by the Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) In June, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the construction of the aircraft carrier that will be able to accommodate up to 30 fighter jets and helicopters. The warship will have a fleet of Mig-29K fighter jets and Ka-31 helicopters.

India currently has only one aircraft carrier -- INS Vikramaditya.

The Indian Navy has been focusing on significantly bolstering its overall capabilities in view of China's growing efforts to increase its military presence in the Indian Ocean Region.

The Indian Ocean, considered the backyard of the Indian Navy, is critical to the country's strategic interests.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
2
Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

 Bolivia
3
Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts shadow

Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts s...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station and more

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021