Honda commences bookings for new Amaze; to debut on Aug 18

We are extremely excited to add another chapter to the success story of the model with the launch of New Amaze later this month, HCIL Senior Vice President and Director Rajesh Goel said in a statement.The new Amaze has become even more premium, stylish and sophisticated, he added.We are approaching the upcoming festive season with a fully refreshed line-up and hope to create fresh excitement in the market, Goel stated.Amaze, currently in its second generation, is Hondas largest selling model and enjoys a diverse customer base in India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2021 15:19 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 15:02 IST
Honda commences bookings for new Amaze; to debut on Aug 18
Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Wednesday said it has commenced bookings for the new version of its compact sedan Amaze.

With the model slated to debut on August 18, the company has initiated pre-bookings of the model at all authorised Honda dealerships across the country with a booking amount of Rs 21,000.

Additionally, the customers can also book the car online through 'Honda from Home' platform on the HCIL website with an amount of Rs 5,000.

''Since its debut in 2013, Honda Amaze has won the hearts of more than 4.5 lakh Indian customers, making it one of India's most preferred family sedans. We are extremely excited to add another chapter to the success story of the model with the launch of New Amaze later this month,'' HCIL Senior Vice President and Director Rajesh Goel said in a statement.

The new Amaze has become even more premium, stylish and sophisticated, he added.

''We are approaching the upcoming festive season with a fully refreshed line-up and hope to create fresh excitement in the market,'' Goel stated.

Amaze, currently in its second generation, is Honda's largest selling model and enjoys a diverse customer base in India. The model was conceptualised, keeping in mind the ever-evolving needs and aspirations of Indian consumers.

The current version of Amaze is powered by a 1.5L i-DTEC diesel engine and a 1.2L i-VTEC petrol engine available in manual and CVT versions for both fuel options.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

