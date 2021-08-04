PluginHive becomes the first Indian company to be listed as eCommerce Integration Partners by Purolator Inc., one of the leading freight, package and logistics solutions providers in Canada

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PluginHive by Solvilor Technologies Private Limited is a SAAS-based eCommerce Shipping Software Company that specializes in automating the complete shipping process for Small and Medium Business owners (SMBs) across the globe. Now, eCommerce merchants from Canada using Purolator for order fulfillment can utilize the PluginHive shipping solution.

On this occasion, PluginHive CEO & Founder Ahammed Mirdas, mentioned, ''Covid has accelerated eCommerce growth. With the ready-to-use eCommerce platforms like Shopify, the overnight express services provided by Purolator, and the complete shipping automation provided by PluginHive, the eCommerce store owners can now provide the same customer experience which is provided by large eCommerce giants. With the specialized product offerings and excellent delivery experience, more and more customers are trusting smaller eCommerce brands, which is an interesting trend and we are excited to be a part of it.'' PluginHive is specialized in integrating eCommerce platforms like Shopify, WooCommerce, Magento, BigCommerce, and PrestaShop with the top shipping carriers. PluginHive automated shipping solutions allow merchants to provide accurate shipping costs and delivery estimates at checkout, print 100s of shipping labels in a button click, and send the delivery tracking updates to customers.

Partnership with PluginHive will help Purolator acquire more eCommerce merchants in Canada. More than 6 years of expertise in handling wide business domains and products ranging from skincare, alcoholic beverages, large furniture, perishables with Dry Ice, Hazmat, etc, for over 70,000 merchants globally makes PluginHive a preferred partner for the best shipping companies in the world. PluginHive is a UPS, FedEx, Canada Post, Chile Express, Hongkong Post, and Australia Post Certified solution provider and integrates with many other shipping companies like USPS, DHL, Parcelforce, Delhivery, Aramex, Blue Dart & TNT.

PlugiHive team is located in Bangalore, the silicon valley of India, and supports merchants 24x7 in 220 countries for setting up business-specific shipping requirements. The PluginHive team has so far received nearly 2000 5 star reviews from merchants which in itself is a testament to their commitment to eCommerce merchants.

The PluginHive vision is to offer affordable shipping solutions starting from $9 per month and to onboard more than 1 million merchants globally in the next 5 years.

eCommerce merchants and one who requires an automated shipping solution for their store, one can reach out and talk to PluginHive shipping experts.

About PluginHive Founded in late 2014 by Ahammad Mirdas & Minal Kokane, PluginHive is a team of 50 members headquartered in Bangalore, India & supports eCommerce merchants round the clock. The company has partnered with the top shipping companies & eCommerce platforms to provide an end-to-end order fulfilment solution. Having a certified partnership with Shopify, FedEx, & UPS, PluginHive aims to support operations in 220+ countries. With popular carriers like USPS, Canada Post, Purolator, PluginHive has provided eCommerce merchants across North America more choices.

