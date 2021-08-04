Left Menu

Yellen says Biden's agenda key to keeping U.S. superpower status- CNBC

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2021 15:55 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 15:32 IST
Yellen says Biden's agenda key to keeping U.S. superpower status- CNBC
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will say on Wednesday that enacting U.S. President Joe Biden's economic agenda is critical to maintaining the country's status as the world's superpower, CNBC reported https://www.cnbc.com/2021/08/04/yellen-says-enacting-bidens-agenda-key-to-keeping-america-as-worlds-pre-eminent-economic-power.html.

Yellen will use a speech in Atlanta to say a rapid rebound from recession is the direct result of the Biden administration's policy decisions, CNBC added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
2
Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

 Bolivia
3
Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts shadow

Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts s...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station and more

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021