Yellen says Biden's agenda key to keeping U.S. superpower status- CNBC
Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2021 15:55 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 15:32 IST
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will say on Wednesday that enacting U.S. President Joe Biden's economic agenda is critical to maintaining the country's status as the world's superpower, CNBC reported https://www.cnbc.com/2021/08/04/yellen-says-enacting-bidens-agenda-key-to-keeping-america-as-worlds-pre-eminent-economic-power.html.
Yellen will use a speech in Atlanta to say a rapid rebound from recession is the direct result of the Biden administration's policy decisions, CNBC added.
