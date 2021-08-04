Left Menu

Gold gains Rs 123; silver zooms Rs 766

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2021 16:13 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 15:45 IST
Gold gains Rs 123; silver zooms Rs 766
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gold in the national capital on Wednesday rose by Rs 123 to Rs 46,992 per 10 gram amid gains in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 46,869 per 10 grams.

Silver also zoomed Rs 766 to Rs 66,926 per kilogram from Rs 66,160 per kilogram in the previous trade.

''Spot gold prices for 24 carats in Delhi rose by Rs 123 with recovery in COMEX gold prices,'' according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

In the international market, gold was trading in the green at USD 1,815 per ounce, while silver was flat at USD 25.71 per ounce.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
2
Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

 Bolivia
3
Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts shadow

Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts s...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station and more

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021