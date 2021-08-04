Left Menu

PNB Housing Fin Q1 net profit slips 5% to Rs 243 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2021 16:15 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 15:49 IST
PNB Housing Fin Q1 net profit slips 5% to Rs 243 crore
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

PNB Housing Finance on Wednesday reported an over 5 percent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 243.28 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 257.18 crore in the year-ago period. On a sequential basis, it was higher than Rs 127 crore in the March 2021 quarter.

The total income of the company fell to Rs 1,692.88 crore in Q1FY22, as against Rs 1,872.33 crore in Q1FY21, PNB Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing.

On a standalone basis, the net profit during the quarter stood at Rs 234.96 crore, compared to Rs 259.61 crore a year ago.

The total income stood at Rs 1,676.45 crore in June 2021 quarter, lower than Rs 1,868.58 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of PNB Housing Finance stock closed 5 percent higher at Rs 720.45 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
2
Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

 Bolivia
3
Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts shadow

Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts s...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station and more

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021