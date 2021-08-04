IndiGo starts operating flights on Imphal-Shillong route
IndiGo has started operating flights on the Imphal-Shillong route under the regional connectivity scheme UDAN, said the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Wednesday.The airline, which started operating its flights on the route from Tuesday onwards, will be operating four flights in a week and will deploy its 78-seater ATR-72 aircraft. Currently, 66 UDAN routes are operational by IndiGo airline, the ministrys statement noted.
''The airline, which started operating its flights on the route from Tuesday onwards, will be operating four flights in a week and will deploy its 78-seater ATR-72 aircraft. Currently, 66 UDAN routes are operational by IndiGo airline,'' the ministry's statement noted. Shillong is the second city to be connected with Imphal under the UDAN scheme, it said.
Under the regional connectivity scheme UDAN, financial incentives from the Centre, state governments and airport operators are extended to selected airlines to encourage operations from unserved and underserved airports, and keep airfares affordable.
The ministry said on Wednesday that as there was no direct mode of transportation available between Imphal and Shillong, people were compelled to cover a long 12-hour journey by road to reach Shillong from Imphal or they had to take a flight to the Guwahati airport and then catch a bus to reach Shillong. ''The completion of the entire journey took more than one day to reach Shillong from Imphal or vice-versa,'' it added.
Till date, total 361 routes and 59 airports (including five heliports and two water aerodromes) have been operationalised in India under the UDAN scheme.
