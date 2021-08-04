Most HRTC bus routes running at loss, 13 closed before pandemic: HP minister

Most of the bus routes of Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) are at loss, Transport Minister Bikram Singh told the state Assembly on Wednesday.

Replying to Barsar MLA Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, the minister informed the Assembly that 13 revenue-losing bus routes had already been closed in the state in the pre-Covid phase from June 30, 2018 to January 14, 2020.

Dhaneta-Galoh-Shimla is one of the 13 bus routes, he said, adding that this bus routes was temporarily closed due to inadequate passengers on December 12, 2019.

As many as 3,480 bus routes were at loss in the pre-Covid phase, he added.

Currently, the HRTC is running 2,514 bus routes and 2,463 of them are at loss, the minister said.

The HRTC failed to get even the transportation charges on 1,752 bus routes, he added.

