SpiceJet, Go First have not paid Rs 2.74 c for using Ahmedabad airport's runway till June 1: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 16:30 IST
SpiceJet, Go First have not paid Rs 2.74 c for using Ahmedabad airport's runway till June 1: Govt
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
SpiceJet and Go First airlines have not paid approximately Rs 2.74 crore for using the Ahmedabad airport's runway till June 1 this year, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh said on Wednesday.

Go First was previously known as GoAir. The Indian carriers have taken a big financial hit due to the travel restrictions since March 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. In his written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, Singh said that the number of private companies, which includes international operators, that used the runway of the Ahmedabad airport during the last three financial years is 500.

''A total of Rs 9,252 by Air Odisha Aviation Private Limited, Rs 1.23 (approx.) by Go Airlines India Ltd, Rs 3,964 by Karnavati Aviation Pvt Ltd, Rs 1.51 crore (approximately) by SpiceJet Limited, Rs 4,083 by Supreme Transport Organisation and Rs 1.14 lakh (approximately) by Thai Air Asia have not been paid for using the runway of Ahmedabad airport till June 1, 2021,'' he stated.

All Indian airlines have taken measures -- such as cutting salaries and firing employees -- since March 2020 to conserve their cash flows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

