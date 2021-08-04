Left Menu

Chambal Fertilisers Q1 profit up 28 pc on strong revenue

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 16:58 IST
Chambal Fertilisers Q1 profit up 28 pc on strong revenue
  • Country:
  • India

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd (CFCL) on Wednesday posted a 28 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 381.32 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal on strong revenue.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 298.38 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, according to the BSE filing.

Net income rose on a consolidated basis to Rs 3,547.01 crore in the April-June quarter of 2021-22 financial year from Rs 3,226.12 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses remained higher at Rs 3,062.10 crore as against Rs 2,777.06 crore in the said period.

Chambal Fertilisers said it is continuously monitoring the situation arising on account of the COVID-19 pandemic considering both internal and external factors and taking appropriate measures in this regard.

The company's production, dispatches, sales, and market collections remained unaffected, it said.

''There is no impact of C-19 on these financial results and the company has been able to operate its plants at normal levels,'' it added.

Shares of the company closed down by 0.42 per cent at Rs 317.70 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
2
Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

 Bolivia
3
Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts shadow

Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts s...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station and more

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021