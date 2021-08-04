Chambal Fertilisers Q1 profit up 28 pc on strong revenue

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd (CFCL) on Wednesday posted a 28 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 381.32 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal on strong revenue.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 298.38 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, according to the BSE filing.

Net income rose on a consolidated basis to Rs 3,547.01 crore in the April-June quarter of 2021-22 financial year from Rs 3,226.12 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses remained higher at Rs 3,062.10 crore as against Rs 2,777.06 crore in the said period.

Chambal Fertilisers said it is continuously monitoring the situation arising on account of the COVID-19 pandemic considering both internal and external factors and taking appropriate measures in this regard.

The company's production, dispatches, sales, and market collections remained unaffected, it said.

''There is no impact of C-19 on these financial results and the company has been able to operate its plants at normal levels,'' it added.

Shares of the company closed down by 0.42 per cent at Rs 317.70 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday.

