Left Menu

Instructions issued to zones to ensure use of kulhads: Railway minister

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 17:08 IST
Instructions issued to zones to ensure use of kulhads: Railway minister
  • Country:
  • India

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has informed Parliament that instructions have been issued to zones and the IRCTC to ensure the use of kulhads (clay cups).

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Vaishnaw said that these maybe used to serve passengers through static units at 400 identified railway stations.

''Instructions have been issued to Zonal Railways and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to ensure use of locally produced, environmentally savvy terracotta products like kulhad, glasses and plates for serving passengers through static units at 400 identified railway stations over the Indian Railways. ''Twenty-five railway stations over each zone including Ambala Cantt, Kalka, Hisar, Sirsa and Bhiwani in the state of Haryana have been identified for implementation of this scheme,'' the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
2
Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

 Bolivia
3
Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts shadow

Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts s...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station and more

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021