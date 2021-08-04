Peak brings together with the best engineering talent in Pune

Over 76 candidates were selected to participate in a one-of-kind digital hiring event hosted by Peak New Delhi, 4th August 2021: Peak, the Decision Intelligence company hosted an Online Hiring Day on 10th July 2021, focused on finding the best senior software engineering talent to join the team at its new Pune office. The hiring event was a one-of-a-kind challenge that offered candidates an opportunity to fast-track all stages of the hiring process in a single day.

Peak’s Hiring Day challenge was inundated with applicants, with 76 selected participants successfully taking part in the event. Participants required more than two years of experience working in software engineering and could demonstrate their creative problem-solving skills through a coding challenge. The Hiring Day focused on solving three programming tasks using languages such as; Java, Python, C/C++, and Go alongside technical interviews with Peak’s engineering team and co-founder stage with Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder, Atul Sharma. Peak's recruitment experts also shared advice to participants on how to adapt their skills and experiences, build their professional brand and tailor their curriculum vitae. Atul said, 'Our successful, one-of-kind event was designed to attract the brightest software engineering talent, to work with cutting-edge technology on our world-class SaaS platform.

The main aim at Peak is to create a high-performing company culture, where people feel empowered to make a meaningful contribution to the success of the business. Upon joining the team, everyone receives a tailored personal development plan, including AWS and Kubernetes accreditation opportunities. As part of our ambitious global expansion plan, we’ll be launching similar events targeting a wider audience in the near future.' Peak ranked 25th in The Best Mid-Sized Companies to Work For 2021 list while achieving the Best Companies 3-star accreditation, which recognises extraordinary levels of employee engagement. The company has seen rapid growth over the past 12 months, with revenues doubling thanks to new customer wins in Europe, the USA, Middle East, and India. With a growing list of global customers, including Nike, KFC, PepsiCo, and JSW Cement, Peak offers successful candidates the opportunity to work with cutting-edge software that embeds artificial intelligence (AI) within global organisations to transform their decision-making.

About Peak: Peak is the Decision Intelligence company, and powers great commercial decision-making for the smartest companies in the world. Peak’s pioneering platform embeds AI across sales, marketing, planning, and supply chains to transform decision-making and accelerate revenues, profits, and sustainability. Headquartered in Manchester (UK), Peak’s customer base includes Nike, KFC, PepsiCo, Marshalls, and Speedy Hire.Peak’s customers have seen transformational results, including a 5% increase in total company revenues, a doubling of return on advertising spend, a 12% reduction in inventory holdings and a 5% reduction in supply chain costs.Peak has been named a Gartner ‘Cool Vendor’ in AI in retail and was also named in The Best Mid-Sized Companies to Work For 2021 with the Best Companies 3-star accreditation, which recognizes world-class levels of employee engagement. Peak is teamed up with Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Technology and is ISO 27001 certified.

