PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 18:00 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Following are some major BSE Sensex trends in 2021 -- * January 21: Touches the momentous 50,000-mark in intra-day trade on January 21, 2021 * February 3: Closes above 50,000 for the first time * February 5: Crosses 51,000-mark in intra-day trade * February 8: Ends above 51,000-level * February 15: Rallies above 52,000-mark * June 22: Reaches 53,000-level in intra-day trade * July 7: Closes above the 53,000-mark for the first time * August 3: Market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies jumps to a record high of Rs 2,40,04,664.28 crore * August 4: Sensex goes past the 54,000-mark for the first time in intra-day trade, also closes above this mark The BSE benchmark has gained 6,618.44 points or 13.86 per cent so far this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

