Left Menu

Reliance doubling PET recycling capacity, enhance circular economy footprint

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is doubling its PET recycling capacity by setting up a recycled polyester staple fiber (PSF) manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-08-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 18:01 IST
Reliance doubling PET recycling capacity, enhance circular economy footprint
The move is part of RIL's commitment to lead the industry on circular economy. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is doubling its PET recycling capacity by setting up a recycled polyester staple fiber (PSF) manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh. India's largest private sector company said the move is part of its commitment to lead the industry on circular economy, enhance its sustainability quotient and bolster the entire polyester and polymer value chain.

As a part of this endeavour, Srichakra Ecotex India Pvt Ltd will build and operate exclusively for RIL the new-recycled PSF -- Recron GreenGold and PET flakes -- wash-line in Andhra Pradesh. RIL's initiative to more than double its recycling capacity to five billion post-consumer PET bottles will ensure India maintains over 90 per cent recycling rate, it said in a statement adding the company is focusing on sustaining India's post-consumer PET recycling rate which is currently the highest in the world.

RIL will empower entrepreneurs to divert post-consumer used packaging from landfills, setup recycling facilities and create wealth from waste throughout the country. Vipul Shah, COO of Petrochemicals Business at RIL, said the expansion of PET recycling capacity is part of Mukesh Ambani's vision to transform legacy business into sustainable, circular and net zero carbon materials business and support the entrepreneurs to take risk throughout the value chain.

"RIL is committed to development of entire value chain and it shares expertise and technical knowhow with the entrepreneurs to produce top quality products at lowest possible costs," he said. "RIL has underwritten the entire production from Srichakra's facility to provide support for development of the business." ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
2
Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

 Bolivia
3
Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts shadow

Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts s...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station and more

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021