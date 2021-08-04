Man held with bullet at IGI airport

A passenger bound for Bengaluru was apprehended by the CISF at the Delhi airport for allegedly carrying a live bullet round in his luggage, officials said on Wednesday.

They said the man was supposed to take a Vistara Airlines flight on Tuesday noon but Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel stopped him after they detected the ammunition during his security check at the terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

As carrying arms and ammunition is banned inside an aircraft and after the passenger could not furnish a government authorisation for carrying the live bullet, he was offloaded and handed over to the local police that booked him under sections of the Arms Act, they said.

The CISF is tasked to secure and provide a counter-terrorist cover to the IGI Airport.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)