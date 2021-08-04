Left Menu

MP: Four killed after car rams into stationary truck in Ujjain district

PTI | Ujjain | Updated: 04-08-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 18:09 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Four persons were killed when the car they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck on Nagda road in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district on Wednesday, police said.

The accident took place in Unhel police station limits in the early hours of the day, when the victims were on their way to Neemuch from Satwas in Dewas district, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) rural Akash Bhuria said.

While two of the victims died on the spot, two others succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital, the official said.

The deceased Kailash Lal (42), Lalram (32), Laxminarayan (48) and Rahul (19) belonged to Aalori Garbada village in Neemuch district, he said, adding that a case has been registered in this regard and further investigations are underway.

