04-08-2021
Go First to start flights connecting Doha with three Indian cities from Thursday
Go First, previously known as GoAir, on Wednesday announced that it will start flights connecting Doha in Qatar with Mumbai, Kochi and Kannur in India from Thursday onwards.

Go First said in a press release that it will operate direct flights four times a week between Mumbai and Doha while passengers can avail flights twice a week on KochiDohaKochi and KannurDohaKannur routes.

Scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23 last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, special international passenger flights have been operating from India under air bubble arrangements formed with 28 countries, including Qatar, since July last year.

Kaushik Khona, CEO, Go First, said: ''I believe that our operations in the Gulf region have received an exceptional response and the launch of the Doha sector is in line with our growth plans.'' ''Qatar and India have always shared a special bond that is built on friendship, business and diplomacy,'' he noted.

Go First stated that to mark the introduction of services to Qatar, it is offering inaugural return fares starting at Rs 26,666 on Mumbai - DohaMumbai, Rs 37,118 on KochiDohaKochi and Rs 32,332 on KannurDohaKannur routes, respectively.

