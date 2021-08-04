GCPL's net profit rises 4.75 pc to 413.7 cr in Jun quarter

FMCG major Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) on Wednesday reported a 4.75 percent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 413.66 crore for the first quarter ended June 2021.

The Godrej group company had posted a net profit of Rs 394.88 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago.

Its net sales during April-June jumped 23.87 percent to Rs 2,862.83 crore, compared with Rs 2,311.17 crore in the year-ago period, GCPL said in a BSE filing.

The company's total expenses were at Rs 2,372.65 crore, a 21.53 percent jump as against Rs 1,952.31 crore a year ago.

GCPL Chairperson and Managing Director Nisaba Godrej said, ''We saw strong double-digit sales growth in the home care and personal care categories. Home care grew by 14 percent and personal care rose 29 percent. The sub-categories within home care and personal care saw broad-based growth.'' The company's India revenue increased 20.28 percent to Rs 1,660.65 crore in the June 2021 quarter, against Rs 1,380.65 crore in the year-ago period.

In the first quarter of FY22, its India sales saw volume growth of 15 percent, GCPL said in a post-earnings statement.

Revenue from the Indonesian market was up 1.43 percent to Rs 411.47 crore, compared with Rs 405.64 crore a year ago.

While GCPL's revenue from the Africa market (including 'Strength of Nature') was up 58.74 percent at Rs 694.23 crore as against Rs 437.33 crore a year ago.

Revenue from other markets was also up 25.48 percent to Rs 159.72 crore in the first quarter of 2021-22 as against Rs 127.29 crore.

''Our Africa, USA, and Middle East business continued its robust growth trajectory, growing at 59 percent in Indian rupee and 60 percent in constant currency terms.

''Our Indonesian business grew one percent in Indian rupee while growth in constant currency terms remained flat,'' said Nisaba Godrej.

On the outlook, she said, ''Going forward, we will continue to focus our efforts where the demand is an in-home care and personal care — in household insecticides, personal wash and hygiene, and hair care. We have a robust pipeline of consumer-centric innovations and are building out full portfolios across price points.'' At the same time, GCPL is also strengthening its supply chain operations and distribution networks. ''We are also ramping up digital capabilities and new channels like e-commerce and chemists.

''We remain confident of leveraging growth opportunities to drive sustainable, profitable sales growth across our portfolio in the financial year 2022,'' Nisaba Godrej said.

Shares of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 988.75 on BSE, down 2.73 percent from the previous close.

