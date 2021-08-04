Left Menu

Apollo Tyres net profit at Rs 128 cr in Q1

Apollo Tyres on Wednesday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 128 crore for the first quarter ended June 30. The performance reflects the resilience of the company, even as the employees across geographies worked like one family to help each other in the times of crisis, Apollo Tyres Chairman Onkar Kanwar said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 18:32 IST
Apollo Tyres net profit at Rs 128 cr in Q1
  • Country:
  • India

Apollo Tyres on Wednesday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 128 crore for the first quarter ended June 30. The tyre major had reported a net loss of Rs 135 crore in the April-June period of last fiscal. Revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 4,584 crores, as against Rs 2,882 crore in the Q1 of 2020-21. ''We have adapted to the new way of working amidst the pandemic. We were better prepared in the second wave, as compared to the first wave in Q1 last fiscal. The performance reflects the resilience of the company, even as the employees across geographies worked like one family to help each other in the times of crisis,'' Apollo Tyres Chairman Onkar Kanwar said in a statement. With the improving business sentiment and demand for products, the company is optimistic of continuing with stellar performance across geographies, he added. Apollo Tyres shares on Wednesday ended 1.76 per cent down at Rs 225.50 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
2
Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

 Bolivia
3
Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts shadow

Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts s...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station and more

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021