Flight carrying Belarusian sprinter lands in Vienna - Live TV

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 04-08-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 18:34 IST
A flight carrying Belarusian athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya landed in Vienna on Wednesday, live television pictures showed, after she left the Tokyo Olympics under the diplomatic protection of Poland.
The 24-year-old sprinter, who had refused team orders to return home early, touched down with on Austrian Airlines flight OS52 and was expected to fly on later to the Polish capital Warsaw.
