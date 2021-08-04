Left Menu

CBIC launches portal to provide info on customs procedures, regulatory compliance

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 18:35 IST
CBIC launches portal to provide info on customs procedures, regulatory compliance
The CBIC on Wednesday launched a portal to provide information on customs procedures and regulatory compliance.

The Indian Customs Compliance Information Portal (CIP) at www.cip.icegate.gov.in/CIP will provide free access to information on all Customs procedures and regulatory compliance for nearly 12,000 Customs Tariff Items, the Central Board for Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) said in a statement.

The portal would also have information related to partner government agencies like FSSAI, drug controller, etc., to carry out imports and exports.

For using CIP, one can simply enter either the Customs Tariff Heading (CTH) or the description of the goods in question to get information to step-by-step procedures, regulatory compliances requirements like licence, certificates, etc., for imports as well as exports.

This includes import and export through posts and courier, import of samples, reimport and re-export of goods, self-sealing facility for exporters and project imports.

Another important feature of CIP is a pan-India map showing all the Customs seaports, airports, and land customs stations, etc. It also contains addresses of the regulatory agencies and their websites, the CBIC said.

