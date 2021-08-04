Christine Swaminathan appointed on the Lok Adalat panel in Mumbai starting August 2021

New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI/ThePRTree): A Lok Adalat has been organised across all courts in Mumbai recently, as an initiative to settle the pending cases as well as civil claims amicably. The Lok Adalat will be set up as per the directions of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) and the Maharashtra State Legal Services Authority.

Cases related to dishonesty, bank debt recovery, workers disputes, electricity and water payment, compromised criminal, cases in the Income Tax, motor accident compensation, litigation, etc will be heard. In order to file the same, a request application should be submitted at the earliest at the respective court and the case should be disposed of immediately under mutual consent. Christine Swaminathan has been tirelessly working for various initiatives like "Make Way for Ambulance, Village Development Programme, Project SWATCH, Providing shelter for homeless women, children and senior citizens amongst others for past 11 years was announced as the Member for the Lok Adalat Panel. An elated Christine says, "It gives me immense pleasure to be able to help people in need in any and every possible way and with this responsibility bestowed upon on me, it is a huge honour and I will do my best as getting timely justice is the right of every citizen of India and our objective with the Lok Adalat is to do exactly that."

NALSA was set up in India on November 9, 1995, with an aim to offer free legal services to eligible candidates and Lok Adalat are usually held for the benefit of the people as the verdict given here cannot be challenged in any court. This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

