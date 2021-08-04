Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street falls as banks, industrials slide

Updated: 04-08-2021 19:02 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 19:02 IST
Wall Street's main indexes fell on Wednesday as concerns around slowing economic growth and renewed COVID-19 fears hit economically-sensitive sectors, including banks and industrials.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 68.96 points, or 0.20%, at the open to 35,047.44. The S&P 500 opened lower by 7.20 points, or 0.16%, at 4,415.95, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 14.08 points, or 0.10%, to 14,747.21 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

