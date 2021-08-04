Left Menu

Shipping Corporation shares tumble 3.5 pc after earnings

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 19:15 IST
Shipping Corporation shares tumble 3.5 pc after earnings
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Shipping Corporation of India Ltd (SCI) on Wednesday dipped 3.5 per cent after the company reported a decline in consolidated net profit for the first quarter of the current financial year The stock went lower by 3.56 per cent to close at Rs 108.50 on the BSE. During the day, it plunged 4.13 per cent to Rs 107.85.

On the NSE, it dipped 3.42 per cent to close at Rs 108.50.

State-owned SCI on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 158.51 crore for the first quarter of the current fiscal.

The company had clocked a consolidated net profit of Rs 336.87 crore in the corresponding period a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing.

Its total income declined to Rs 1,048.47 crore in the latest June quarter as against Rs 1,178.43 crore in the year-ago period.

Shipping Corporation said the impact of the second wave of the COVID-19 continued in the first quarter of 2021-22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
2
Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

 Bolivia
3
Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts shadow

Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts s...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station and more

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021