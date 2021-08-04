Left Menu

Belarusian athlete to fly on to Warsaw today - Austria

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 04-08-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 19:41 IST
  • Country:
  • Austria

Belarusian Olympic athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya will fly on to Warsaw later on Wednesday after her flight from Tokyo landed in Vienna, a senior Austrian official said after meeting her at the airport.

"She is safe and is doing well under the circumstances," Magnus Brunner, Austria's deputy environment minister, told reporters.

"She is tired but we had a good conversation. She says she is worried about what happens next."

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

