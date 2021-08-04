Amarinder gives 17-acre land allotment letter to JK group to set up unit in Ludhiana Cycle Valley

Welcoming the JK group on its entry into the state with a planned investment of Rs 150 crore, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday handed over a letter allotting 17 acres of land at a cost of around Rs 40 crore in the Hi-Tech Valley at Ludhiana.

The group plans to set up a corrugated packaging paper manufacturing unit in the Cycle Valley, according to an official statement.

This is the second big group entering Punjab with sizable investment plans within a fortnight. Recently, Aditya Birla Group had purchased land and finalised two projects with an investment of Rs 1,500 crore in the state, it said.

The chief minister assured the JK Group of his government's total support in the venture, and expressed hope for more investments in the future.

Singh further assured the group of complete cooperation from his government in setting up their unit and also during commercial operations of the project.

Punjab, due to its pro-investor industrial policy and lucrative incentives, has now emerged as the most-preferred investment destination in the country, the chief minister said.

'Invest Punjab', as a one-stop shop, has seamlessly facilitated investments worth Rs 91,000 crore in over 2,900 project proposals received by the state in the past four years, he said adding that of these, nearly 50 per cent had already started commercial production.

Singh expressed satisfaction over the state successfully attracting and retaining significant investments even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Group's unit will initially procure raw material, which is waste paper, from different parts of the country and supply finished goods, which is corrugated packaging paper, to industries in Punjab and other neighbouring states.

It will also provide a fillip to the waste paper industry ecosystem in the state, helping Punjab achieve its sustainability goals.

The presence of this unit in the state will help the local industries in sourcing their packaging material from within the state, which will enhance their cost competitiveness. Further, the majority of the production will be consumed in the state, which will help boost the state's GST revenue, as per the statement.

Invest Punjab CEO Rajat Aggarwal said the Hi-Tech Valley at Ludhiana provides a high-quality 'plug and play' infrastructure to potential investors. And, therefore, it has attracted investments from prominent industry players, such as Hero Cycles, Aditya Birla Group, and JK Paper Ltd.

Hero Cycles Ltd has already set up their anchor unit in the Valley with a production capacity of four million bicycles per year, especially e-bikes and premium bikes. JK Paper Ld is also looking forward to start construction of its proposed plant at the earliest and commence commercial production within one year, added Aggarwal.

Expressing gratitude to the chief minister, JK Paper Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Harsh Pati Singhania lauded Punjab's industrial ecosystem, forward-looking industrial policies and conducive business environment, which motivated their decision to invest in the state.

