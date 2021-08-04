Craftezy launches portal for handicrafts

Online handicraft marketplace Craftezy on Wednesday said it has launched its portal to connect global buyers and local sellers of handicraft goods.

The company said that it will help connect sellers with suitable suppliers for their requirements through this marketplace and negotiate on their behalf. It will also help sellers make their catalogues more marketable, attractive and professional by providing dedicated cataloguing support, it added.

“We help them with logistics, so they don't have to worry about fulfilment or shipping, by partnering up with big logistics aggregators to provide much better pricing.

“We provide them with flexible payment options, so they can select whichever suits them the most. We also provide them with detailed analytics directly in their dashboard to constantly improve their offerings and pricing,'' Meet Shah, Founder, Craftezy, said. The aim is to make the Indian market much more accessible, and timely deliveries, he added.

