Left Menu

Craftezy launches portal for handicrafts

It will also help sellers make their catalogues more marketable, attractive and professional by providing dedicated cataloguing support, it added.We help them with logistics, so they dont have to worry about fulfilment or shipping, by partnering up with big logistics aggregators to provide much better pricing.We provide them with flexible payment options, so they can select whichever suits them the most.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 21:06 IST
Craftezy launches portal for handicrafts
  • Country:
  • India

Online handicraft marketplace Craftezy on Wednesday said it has launched its portal to connect global buyers and local sellers of handicraft goods.

The company said that it will help connect sellers with suitable suppliers for their requirements through this marketplace and negotiate on their behalf. It will also help sellers make their catalogues more marketable, attractive and professional by providing dedicated cataloguing support, it added.

“We help them with logistics, so they don't have to worry about fulfilment or shipping, by partnering up with big logistics aggregators to provide much better pricing.

“We provide them with flexible payment options, so they can select whichever suits them the most. We also provide them with detailed analytics directly in their dashboard to constantly improve their offerings and pricing,'' Meet Shah, Founder, Craftezy, said. The aim is to make the Indian market much more accessible, and timely deliveries, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
2
Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

 Bolivia
3
Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts shadow

Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts s...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station and more

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021