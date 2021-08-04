Left Menu

Tata Steel BSL posts Rs 2,478-cr net profit for Jun qtr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 21:14 IST
Tata Steel BSL Ltd on Wednesday returned to the black, posting a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,478 crore in the quarter ended June 30.

The company had clocked a Rs 650-crore net loss in the April-June quarter of the previous financial year 2020-21, Tata Steel BSL said in a BSE filing.

Its total income during April-June 2021 jumped to Rs 7,884 crore, from Rs 2,710 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses stood at Rs 5,405 crore, compared with Rs 3,360 crore a year ago.

In 2018, Tata Steel had acquired a controlling stake in Bhushan Steel Ltd (BSL). It was later renamed as Tata Steel BSL Ltd.

