Left Menu

Financial stocks lift London's FTSE 100; Taylor Wimpey jumps

London's FTSE 100 rose on Wednesday, helped by heavyweight financial stocks and strong corporate earnings updates, although investors' mood remained cautious over rising COVID-19 infections and risks of higher inflation.

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-08-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 21:25 IST
Financial stocks lift London's FTSE 100; Taylor Wimpey jumps
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

London's FTSE 100 rose on Wednesday, helped by heavyweight financial stocks and strong corporate earnings updates, although investors' mood remained cautious over rising COVID-19 infections and risks of higher inflation. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index inched up 0.2%, helped by financial stocks which gained 1.6% with Prudential, Legal and General, and Barclays among the top boosts to the index.

Insurer and asset manager Legal & General gained 3.2% and was the third biggest gainer on the FTSE 100 after beating estimates for first-half profit and signalling a strong full year. Taylor Wimpey added 2.2% as it joined bigger rivals in forecasting sustained demand and projected annual operating profit above the top end of market consensus.

"Higher selling prices, strong forward sales and a rapid recovery in profits at housebuilder Taylor Wimpey in the first half will all help to soothe investors' nerves over what may happen to the UK housing market, as a new "Help to Buy" scheme starts and the stamp duty holiday comes to an end," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell. Homebuilders have gained nearly 1% this year on higher demand for homes amid lockdowns and government tax breaks, although a survey last month pointed towards a cooling housing market.

The FTSE 100 began the month on a strong note and recorded gains for the third straight session, supported by robust earnings and dividend cheer, as investors straddle the fence between inflation concerns and re-opening optimism. The domestically focused mid-cap index inched 0.1% higher, with travel and real estate stocks leading the gains.

Among other stocks, British e-commerce company The Hut Group rose 1.4% after it said it would buy UK-based online beauty retailer Cult Beauty for 275 million pounds ($382.91 million). Rolls-Royce gained 1.4% as a Spanish newspaper report said the company is set to sell its Spain-based ITP Aero unit to U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital and Spanish group Sener for 1.6 billion euros ($1.9 billion).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
2
Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

 Bolivia
3
Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts shadow

Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts s...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station and more

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021