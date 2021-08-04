Left Menu

Thomas Cook India Q1 net loss narrows to Rs 93.83 cr

Travel services firm Thomas Cook India Ltd on Wednesday reported narrowing of its consolidated net loss to Rs 93.83 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 108.62 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, it said in a regulatory filing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 21:57 IST
Thomas Cook India Q1 net loss narrows to Rs 93.83 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Travel services firm Thomas Cook (India) Ltd on Wednesday reported narrowing of its consolidated net loss to Rs 93.83 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 108.62 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, it said in a regulatory filing. Consolidated total income from operations stood at Rs 315.71 crore. It was Rs 130.87 crore for the same period a year ago, it added. ''With the complete reopening of domestic travel and the reopening of international destinations like Maldives, Switzerland, Germany, France and Spain among others in quick succession - to fully vaccinated customers, we are witnessing a strong return of positive sentiment and confidence in travel,'' the firm's MD Madhavan Menon said. The upcoming festive season is witnessing encouraging demand and with upcoming international opportunities like EXPO 2020 Dubai, IPL and the T20 World Cup, ''we expect the momentum to accelerate,'' he added. Shares of Thomas Cook (India) Ltd closed at Rs 60.55 on BSE, down 0.41 per cent from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
2
Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

 Bolivia
3
Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts shadow

Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts s...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station and more

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021