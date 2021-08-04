Left Menu

PM likely to address officials, heads of missions on exports on Aug 6

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 21:59 IST
PM likely to address officials, heads of missions on exports on Aug 6
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address on August 6 heads of missions of different countries, senior government officials from the Centre and states and representatives of export promotion councils on the country's exports situation, an official said.

The country's exports grew by 47.19 per cent to USD 35.17 billion on account of healthy growth in the outbound shipments of petroleum, engineering, and gems and jewellery. Imports during the month also rose by 59.38 per cent to USD 46.40 billion, leaving a trade deficit of USD 11.23 billion in July.

Exports during April-July 2021-22 rose by 73.86 per cent year-on-year to USD 130.56 billion, as against USD 75.10 billion in the same period last year.

The ministry has fixed an export target of USD 400 billion for the current fiscal and it is taking steps to achieve this.

''Heads of missions of different countries, senior government officials from centre and states and representatives of export promotion councils will attend this online programme,'' the official said.

Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) Director General Ajay Sahai said that the Prime Minister's address will invigorate the exporters and encourage new entrepreneurs particularly female and high quality artisans to enter into the exciting field of exports to provide momentum to achieve USD 1 trillion milestone in the next five years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
2
Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

 Bolivia
3
Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts shadow

Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts s...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station and more

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021