Vista Media Capital launches NFT platform Fantico

Singapore-based Vista Media Capital on Wednesday announced its foray into the blockchain entertainment business with the launch of Fantico, a non-fungible token (NFT) trading platform for the Indian cinema, art, sports and entertainment space The NFT platform will feature exclusive digital collectibles from Indian cinema, including 'Mughal-E-Azam', Rabindranath Tagore’s 'Natir Puja', Bollywood classic 'Sholay' and Kamat Foto Flash’s personal collection of original preserved pictures, said a statement from Vistas Media Capital (VMC).

Fantico will allow creators to create and auction their own collectibles for investors, superfans and collectors, it added.

NFT token is a unit of data stored on a digital ledger, called a blockchain, that certifies a digital asset to be unique and therefore not interchangeable. NFTs can be used to represent items such as photos, videos, audio, and other types of digital files ''Through Fantico, NFT buyers can purchase Indian cinema-focused exclusive digital collectibles either through a sale or auction,'' it added.

VMC is a Singapore-based fully integrated content media and entertainment investment holding company. Its key businesses include content production and distribution across films and series -- from India (across languages) to Hollywood, animation and VFX, gaming, media-tech , OTT platform, live entertainment events and digital media marketing. VMC Group CEO and co-founder Abhayanand Singh said, ''Fantico is a result of a partnership between entities from the world of media and entertainment and individuals with huge experience in blockchain.'' ''Together, we intend to become the largest fan engagement platform where celebrities and creators can commercially engage with their superfans, collectors and investors,'' he added.

