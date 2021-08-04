Belarusian Athlete Tsimanouskaya flying from Vienna to Warsaw

A LOT Polish Airlines plane carrying Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya on board took off from Vienna on Wednseday with the destination of Warsaw, according to Flightradar24 and a Reuters eyewitness.

Earlier on Wednesday, Tsimanouskaya flew in from Tokyo under Polish diplomatic protection three days after refusing her team's order to go home early from the Olympics.

