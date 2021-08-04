Left Menu

U.S. automakers to say they aspire to up to 50% of EV sales by 2030 -sources

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-08-2021 23:03 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 23:03 IST
Detroit's Big Three automakers plan to announce on Thursday they aspire to have 40% to 50% of new vehicle sales by 2030 be electric models, sources briefed on the matter said.

The White House is planning an event Thursday with President Joe Biden and executives on electric vehicles from General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Chrysler parent Stellantis NV, as well as the administration's proposed revisions to fuel economy requirements through the 2026 model year.

