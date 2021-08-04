Left Menu

U.S. automakers to say they aspire to up to 50% of EV sales by 2030 -sources

Detroit's Big Three automakers plan to announce on Thursday that they aspire to have 40% to 50% of new vehicle sales by 2030 be electric models, sources briefed on the matter said. The administration also plans this week to announce its proposed revisions to vehicle emissions standards through 2026. Last month Stellantis said it was targeting over 40% of U.S. vehicles be low-emission by 2030.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-08-2021 23:34 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 23:29 IST
U.S. automakers to say they aspire to up to 50% of EV sales by 2030 -sources
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • United States

Detroit's Big Three automakers plan to announce on Thursday that they aspire to have 40% to 50% of new vehicle sales by 2030 be electric models, sources briefed on the matter said. The White House is planning an event on Thursday on electric vehicles and fuel economy standards with President Joe Biden and chief executives from General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Chrysler parent Stellantis NV. The administration this week plans to propose revisions to fuel economy requirements through the 2026 model year.

The three automakers declined to comment on Wednesday, as did the White House. The administration has been pressing automakers to back a voluntary pledge of at least 40% of new vehicles sales being electric by 2030 as it works to reduce greenhouse gas pollution, Reuters reported last week.

Biden has resisted calls from many Democrats to set a binding target for EV adoption or to follow California in setting 2035 as a date to phase out the sale of new gasoline-powered light duty vehicles. Automakers' target total includes full battery electric, plug-in electric hybrid vehicles, which also have gasoline engines, and hydrogen fuel cell models, sources said.

The automakers will make clear in a joint statement that the aggressive EV targets are contingent on additional government support for EVs and the charging industry. The sources said the wording of the statement could still change before Thursday. The administration also plans this week to announce its proposed revisions to vehicle emissions standards through 2026.

Last month Stellantis said it was targeting over 40% of U.S. vehicles be low-emission by 2030. GM has said it aspires to end sales of new U.S. gasoline-powered light duty vehicles by 2035. Ford has said it plans "at least 40% of our global vehicle volume being all-electric by 2030."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

 Global
2
Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Global
3
Vodafone Idea board elects non-executive director Himanshu Kapania as non-executive chairman: Company filing.

Vodafone Idea board elects non-executive director Himanshu Kapania as non-ex...

 Global
4
Olympics-Athletics-Uganda's Chemutai wins women's 3000m steeplechase

Olympics-Athletics-Uganda's Chemutai wins women's 3000m steeplechase

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021