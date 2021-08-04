EDMC issues toll-free number for e-waste disposal

The EDMC on Wednesday issued a toll-free number to facilitate residents of east Delhi in disposal of e-waste, officials said.

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation has hired an agency for collection and transportation of electronic waste and soon a mobile app will also be launched to facilitate people, the area's Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal said on Monday.

Advertisement

The agency will ensure that the waste is collected from home or any other place as per people's convenience and an amount for e-waste items, as agreed between the seller and agency, is paid on the spot, he said.

The EDMC has empanelled Attero Recycling Pvt. Ltd. a leading e-waste recycler for collection, transportation of e-waste in its area and for further management and disposal as per applicable rules, the officials said.

On Wednesday, the mayor said a toll-free number 1800-102-9882 has been issued for the disposal of e-waste. ''Name, address, mobile number will have to be given on this toll-free number. Employees of the agency will reach out on the given address and evaluate the e-waste,'' he said.

The mayor said a list of 21 types of e-waste has been prepared, for which the authorised agency can be called for disposal.

East Delhi residents will very soon be able to access the facility via the corporation's website, a mobile app and other medium, the mayor said, adding that anybody willing to dispose of e-waste can contact the agency.

However, people will have the choice to contact any other agency as well, he said.

Chairman of EDMC's Standing Committee Beer Singh Panwar had earlier said that the civic body would be getting a fixed royalty of Rs 20,000 per month for the entire period of empanelment of three years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)