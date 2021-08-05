Left Menu

U.S. budget referee to release infrastructure bill cost estimate on Thursday

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-08-2021 01:31 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 01:19 IST
U.S. budget referee to release infrastructure bill cost estimate on Thursday
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Congressional Budget Office said it will release on Thursday its cost estimate for the bipartisan infrastructure bill now being debated in the U.S. Senate, according to a posting on the CBO's website.

The estimate of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act's budgetary costs over the next 10 years could heavily influence the level of support it has in both the Senate and the House of Representatives. Summaries of the bill highlight $550 billion in new spending over a decade, but revenue offsets totaling only $480 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

 Global
2
Vodafone Idea board elects non-executive director Himanshu Kapania as non-executive chairman: Company filing.

Vodafone Idea board elects non-executive director Himanshu Kapania as non-ex...

 Global
3
Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Global
4
Olympics-Athletics-Uganda's Chemutai wins women's 3000m steeplechase

Olympics-Athletics-Uganda's Chemutai wins women's 3000m steeplechase

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021