Left Menu

Tourists coming to US for COVID-19 vaccine, says US airport official

The global shortage of vaccines and its excess in the United States has quietly resulted in a new kind of tourism in the US, said an official.Rich people from various countries of the world have been travelling to the United States to get shots of the COVID-19 vaccines, do some shopping and then fly back to their home country after a short stay.Known as vaccine tourism, this concept represents the fastest-growing category of visitors to the SFO Medical Clinic, where the free Johnson Johnson single-dose vaccine is administered, the San Francisco International Airport said Wednesday.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-08-2021 06:35 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 06:35 IST
Tourists coming to US for COVID-19 vaccine, says US airport official
  • Country:
  • United States

The global shortage of vaccines and its excess in the United States has quietly resulted in a new kind of tourism in the US, said an official.

Rich people from various countries of the world have been travelling to the United States to get shots of the COVID-19 vaccines, do some shopping and then fly back to their home country after a short stay.

Known as ''vaccine tourism,'' this concept represents the fastest-growing category of visitors to the SFO Medical Clinic, where the free Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine is administered, the San Francisco International Airport said Wednesday. The international airport in California is the first US airport to have released such data on vaccine tourism.

“At present, 80 percent of new vaccine appointments at SFO are coming from non-US citizens, and over 1,000 doses have already been administered to visitors from 58 countries around the world,” the airport said. Of these 1,000, only eight are from India. The top five countries on this vaccine tourism list are Taiwan, Mexico, Philippines, South Korea and Peru. The figures are low for India, mainly because of the travel restrictions from India as imposed by the US due to the surge of coronavirus. “This trend truly represents a win-win situation for all,'' said Airport Director Ivar C Satero. ''It ensures that vaccine doses do not go unused by making them available to those who may have trouble accessing it in their home country. It also stimulates travel and visitor spending for the Bay Area, and – most importantly – it helps protect against community spread of the virus. My thanks go out to the entire team for making this program a reality,'' Satero said. Since late May, the SFO Medical Clinic, located pre-security in the International Terminal, has been offering free single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines on an appointment basis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global
2
Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

 Global
3
Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Global
4
Vodafone Idea board elects non-executive director Himanshu Kapania as non-executive chairman: Company filing.

Vodafone Idea board elects non-executive director Himanshu Kapania as non-ex...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021