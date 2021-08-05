Left Menu

China should remove tax breaks for video gaming industry, says Securities Times

China should stop giving tax breaks to online video gaming firms because the industry has grown and some of its companies have now become globally influential players, the state-backed Securities Times newspaper said on Thursday.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 05-08-2021 10:08 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 09:59 IST
China should remove tax breaks for video gaming industry, says Securities Times
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • China

China should stop giving tax breaks to online video gaming firms because the industry has grown and some of its companies have now become globally influential players, the state-backed Securities Times newspaper said on Thursday. The report https://stock.stcn.com/djjd/202108/t20210805_3510376.html comes as the Chinese video gaming industry has in recent days become a topic of multiple state media reports, triggering investor concerns that the industry could be next in line to be targeted by Beijing regulators.

On Tuesday, the state-backed Economic Information Daily called online video games "spiritual opium" in an article that went viral and wiped $60 billion off the share price of gaming giant Tencent Holdings Ltd at one point. The phrase was later edited out of the piece. The Securities Times did not cite any companies by name in its report on Thursday.

"The government should no longer need to give industry support when these software industries have developed and obtained comparative advantages," it said. "The tax treatment should be the same as other industries. The gaming industry should be psychologically prepared in this regard."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global
2
Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

 Global
3
Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Global
4
Vodafone Idea board elects non-executive director Himanshu Kapania as non-executive chairman: Company filing.

Vodafone Idea board elects non-executive director Himanshu Kapania as non-ex...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021