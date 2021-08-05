Exela HR Solutions - Comprehensive Human Resource Outsourcing Services - Goes Live in India and the United States

PUNE, India, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exela Technologies, Inc. (''Exela'') (NASDAQ: XELA) today announced the launch of Exela HR Solutions, a robust human resource outsourcing service available in India and the United States. As organizations attempt to reinforce their HR operations following disruptions caused by COVID-19, the launch of Exela's HR Solutions will empower enterprises and SMB's to strengthen their HR functions with end-to-end, integrated human resource services that complement Exela's full-suite, recruit-to-retire HR platform, HCM. View the offerings at: https://ehrs.exelatech.com.

As a global company with more than 18,000 employees in 23 countries, and as a critical operational partner for other global enterprises, Exela has built human resources management into the foundation of its business. Through broad experience, a talented labor force, and proprietary tools, Exela is positioned to offer expert HR solutions to the customers.

''The backbone of any business, big or small, is its employees. At Exela HR Solutions, we understand this. With our technology-enabled HR solutions, businesses can concentrate on maximizing employee potential and working on long-term goals that are most important to the business,'' said Sandeep Sapru, Senior Vice President, APAC, Exela Technologies.

Exela HR Solutions uses in-depth industry expertise, powerful insights, robust data analysis, and focus-driven strategies to help clients align their workforce, processes, and business values to give them the edge they need to thrive in these competitive times. From recruitment and payroll processing to employee benefits administration and tax processing, Exela's HR strategies help companies better achieve their desired goals in today's fast-paced business environment. ''With the global market for HRO projected to grow significantly, we want to drive the outsourcing decisions of our clients by enabling them with better technology, enriched employee experiences, powerful analytics, and better safeguards for their HR functions,'' added Srini Murali, President, Americas and APAC, Exela Technologies. ''In the long run, Exela HR Solutions can help clients save time and resources, fuel business growth, and, most importantly, build a strong workforce.'' Find out more at https://ehrs.exelatech.com Instagram https://www.instagram.com/hrsolutionsbyexela LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/hr-solutions-by-exela Facebook https://www.facebook.com/ExelaHRSolutions For more Exela news, commentary, and industry perspectives, visit: Website: https://investors.exelatech.com Twitter: @ExelaTech LinkedIn: exela-technologies Facebook: @exelatechnologies Instagram: @exelatechnologies The information posted on the Company's website and/or via its social media accounts may be deemed material to investors. Accordingly, investors, media and others interested in the Company should monitor the Company's website and its social media accounts in addition to the Company's press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

About Exela Technologies Exela is a business process automation (BPA) leader, leveraging a global footprint and proprietary technology to provide digital transformation solutions enhancing quality, productivity, and end-user experience. With decades of experience operating mission-critical processes, Exela serves a growing roster of more than 4,000 customers throughout 50 countries, including over 60% of the Fortune® 100. Utilizing foundational technologies spanning information management, workflow automation, and integrated communications, Exela's software and services include multi-industry, departmental solution suites addressing finance and accounting, human capital management, and legal management, as well as industry-specific solutions for banking, healthcare, insurance, and the public sector. Through cloud-enabled platforms, built on a configurable stack of automation modules, and over 18,000 employees operating in 23 countries, Exela rapidly deploys integrated technology and operations as an end-to-end digital journey partner.

Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements included in this press release are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as ''may'', ''should'', ''would'', ''plan'', ''intend'', ''anticipate'', ''believe'', ''estimate'', ''predict'', ''potential'', ''seem'', ''seek'', ''continue'', ''future'', ''will'', ''expect'', ''outlook'' or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our industry, future events, estimated or anticipated future results and benefits, future opportunities for Exela, and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on the current expectations of Exela management and are not predictions of actual performance. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those discussed under the heading ''Risk Factors'' in Exela's Annual Report and other securities filings. In addition, forward-looking statements provide Exela's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Exela anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Exela's assessments to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Exela's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

