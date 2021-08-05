iMerit Announces New VP of Engineering to Fuel AI Technology Expansion

LOS GATOS, Calif. and KOLKATA, India, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iMerit, a leading data labeling solutions company, announced today that Sudeep George has joined the company as Vice President of Engineering. Sudeep is an accomplished technology leader with over 18 years of experience in the computer vision industry. In his new role he will be located in Bengaluru, India and focused on building the next generation of products and services for the artificial intelligence industry.

Throughout his career Sudeep focused on building computational imaging products and solutions at the intersection of computer vision, imaging, edge computing and autonomous capabilities. As co-founder of Tonbo Imaging, he built a high-tech company focusing on imaging systems and created India's first full-fledged electro-optics company. Prior to Tonbo, he led engineering teams at Sarnoff Corporation and worked at Samsung R&D.

''We're thrilled to have Sudeep join iMerit as we expand our global technology team and further develop our end-to-end data solutions. He will be instrumental in growing our technology products and services, and partnering with clients to create best-in-class solutions for addressing their unique data needs,'' said Radha Basu, founder and CEO of iMerit.

''The opportunity at iMerit is tremendous and I'm excited to be part of a company that works with the world's leaders in artificial intelligence and solving some of the most complex challenges in artificial intelligence today,'' said Sudeep.

In collaboration with Deshpande Foundation the company recently opened its tenth Center of Excellence for AI training data in Hubballi, Karnataka. With more than 4,500 employees, iMerit's global footprint includes centers across India, Bhutan and the U.S.

About iMerit iMerit is a leading data labeling solutions company providing high quality data across computer vision, natural language processing and content services that powers machine learning and artificial intelligence applications for large enterprises. iMerit provides end-to-end data labeling services to Fortune 500 companies in a wide array of industries including agricultural AI, autonomous vehicles, commerce, geospatial, government, financial services, medical AI and technology. iMerit employs more than 4,500 full-time data annotation experts in Bhutan, Europe, India and the United States. Raising $23.5 million in funding to date, iMerit investors are CDC Group, Khosla Impact, Michael and Susan Dell Foundation and Omidyar Network. For more information, visit imerit.net.

